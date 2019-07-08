Video shows boy beg his father not to call 911 to report black man ‘trespassing’

SAN FRANCISCO – Video posted to Facebook shows a boy pleading with his father to not call the police on a black man for “trespassing” in a San Francisco condo building on July 4th.

The recording reportedly happened after software engineer Wesly Michel tried to enter the building as the two walked out. When the man stopped him, Michel explained that he was there to visit a friend and didn’t have to answer to him.

“Can you please call your friend on the call box and have them come down,” the man says.

When Michel replies, “They don’t have to do that, and you can just walk away,” the father says, “I’m going to call the police.”

The man’s son can be heard saying, “Daddy don’t, don’t, don’t!”

Michel, who says he’s had people call the police on him in his own condo building before, warns that he’s recording and the video will go viral. He urges the father to listen to his son, saying he’ll delete the recording.

“I agree with him daddy,” the boy says, starting to cry. “I don’t like this, let’s go, please.”

His father can be heard speaking into the phone, “He appears to be African-American” while Michel laughs and offers other identifying information such as his age and occupation.

At the end of the video Michel’s friend appears to drive up and park across the street. “Hi Cathy, I love you baby, it took you so long to get here,” Michel says. A woman can be heard off camera confirming that they are friends.

“Daddy, look what you’ve gotten us into!” his son says. “Let’s go!”

The father can be seen hanging up the call before Michel stops recording.