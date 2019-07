EAST HARLEM — Two men were stabbed Sunday night in East Harlem, according to police.

Officials say the stabbings happened at 2253 1st Avenue at around 11:42 p.m.

At least one of the men was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem with non-life threatening injuries.

