‘Seinfeld’ trivia vending machine in NYC this week for show’s 30th anniversary

NEW YORK — Calling all "Seinfeld" super fans: for a limited time, a Seinfeld-themed trivia vending machine will be traveling around New York City.

The promotion is in honor of everyone's favorite "show about nothing" premiering 30 years ago this month on July 5, 1989. The front of the pop up is the actual vending machine. In order to get an item, you have to answer a Seinfeld trivia question, which will give you a special coin.

The back of the machine features a couch where people are encouraged to sit down and take photos.

The vending machine first appeared at Citi Field over the weekend. Mets fans were able to get custom Seinfeld baseball cards featuring either Jerry, George, Kramer or Elaine.

The pop up is currently at the Time Warner Center through July 9. It will then move to The Oculus from July 10 through July 12.

While the vending machine doesn’t offer Twix bars as seen in “The Dealership” episode, it does have co-branded junior mints, Drake’s Coffee Cakes, miniature "Seinfeld" dictionaries, and show stickers and posters.

“Seinfeld” airs weeknights on PIX11 at 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Watch the PIX11 Morning News interview with the "Soup Nazi" last Friday.