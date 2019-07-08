Pride flag burned at Harlem gay bar again

HARLEM — The pride flag on display outside Alibi Lounge in Harlem was set on fire — again.
Just over a month ago, an arsonist was caught on camera outside the bar 2376 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.
Police have maintained a steady presence outside the bar since that May 31 attack; they were not there Sunday night.
The incident happened around the same time as the first — right around midnight.
No arrests have been made in either event.
"Is it calculated? Is it someone that has worse intentions?" asked owner Alex Minko.
