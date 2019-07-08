Police identify 3-year-old child killed by falling branch in NJ as Bronx girl

ALLOWAYS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities are still trying to determine what caused a tree branch to fall at a southern New Jersey campground, killing a 3-year-old New York City girl who was inside a tent.

State police announced Monday that Ellys Martinez, of the Bronx, died in Saturday’s accident at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Alloway Township.

Police say the girl was inside a tent with others when she was struck. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Strong storms were passing through the state on that day, but it’s unclear whether the weather played a part in the accident.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.