Police identify 3-year-old child killed by falling branch in NJ as Bronx girl

Posted 3:09 PM, July 8, 2019, by

ALLOWAYS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities are still trying to determine what caused a tree branch to fall at a southern New Jersey campground, killing a 3-year-old New York City girl who was inside a tent.

State police announced Monday that Ellys Martinez, of the Bronx, died in Saturday’s accident at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Alloway Township.

Police say the girl was inside a tent with others when she was struck. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Strong storms were passing through the state on that day, but it’s unclear whether the weather played a part in the accident.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.