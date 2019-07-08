PIX11 partners with the Broadway Channel to air “Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” Sunday, July 14 19 at 6 p.m EST

NEW YORK, July 8 – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, featuring in-depth interviews with A-list celebrities, rising stars, and special guests from the world of Broadway, off-Broadway and their national touring productions Hosted by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, Broadway Profiles is a NY EMMY award-winning TV series; showcasing the stars and their productions that make Broadway and touring Broadway shine bright.

The latest installment of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, July 14 at 6pm ET and will feature:

· Tamsen Fadal sits down with Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh of “Pretty Woman” to find out what it’s like to work on stage and off stage together

· Broadway’s Best Musical of 2019 is “Hadestown”. Beth Stevens talks to two TONY Award winners director Rachel Chavkin and composer Anaïs Mitchell who brought this amazing show to life

· Mega-star Jake Gyllenhall talks to us about his Broadway return in “Sea Wall / A Life”

· Tamsen talks with Sophia Anne Caruso of “Beetlejuice” about growing up on stage and how she made it to Broadway

· “Hamilton’s” Lin Manuel Miranda is returning to Broadway with “Freestyle Love Supreme”

· Ten years after its NYC debut, “Rock of Ages” the 80’s hair band musical is back and bringing the noise one more time

· Plus Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek provides a Broadway.com minute

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal, and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.

About The Broadway Channel The Broadway Channel is the premier network for Broadway video content, reaching millions of theater fans through a wide spectrum of media outlets. The Broadway Channel’s digital network includes dedicated channels with a host of cable partners including Cablevision, Verizon and RCN. The Broadway Channel’s digital network also reaches Manhattan hotel guests daily and national audiences through many additional media outlets. The Broadway Channel is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, including Broadway.com and Broadway Across America. For more information, visit http://www.broadwaychannel.com or http://www.johngore.com

About The John Gore Organization

The John Gore Organization (JGO) is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony winning producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Its productions span Broadway, Off Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, Canada and 45 domestic markets. JGO won Tonys in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

