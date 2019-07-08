New York to donate 22,000 cribs to child care providers

NEW YORK — More than 22,000 Pack ‘n Play cribs are being donated to promote safe sleep for babies, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced Monday.

The OCFS says it will use money from the federal Child Care and Development Fund to provide more than 22,000 Pack ‘n Play cribs to home-based day care providers statewide. Legally-exempt, family child care and group family child care programs across New York State are eligible for one free crib.

Each year in the United States, nearly 3,500 infants die in unsafe sleep environments, according to the OCFS and is providing the Pack ‘n Play cribs to promote safe sleep practices for the youngest New Yorkers.

The OCFS will also be giving away 10,000 Safe Sleep Kits than contain an infant safe sleep sack, book, window cling and door hanger.

The OCFS also says that all caregivers should follow the ABCs of safe sleep; babies are safest sleeping Alone on their Backs in a Crib with a tight fitted sheet, nothing else and no one else.

Information on how to request a crib and more on safe sleep is available on the OCFS website.