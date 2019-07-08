Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

MANORVILLE, Long Island — A 60-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a car, police said Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred after a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Joseph Carpinella, 79, failed to stop at a four-way intersection located at Moriches-Middle Island Road and Weekend Avenue.

Carpinella then crashed into Thomas Bisagni, who was driving a 2012 Toyota SR5, according to police.

After the initial crash, Carpinella then allegedly spun out of control, striking John Liebegott, 60, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson.

Liebegott was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via helicopter and was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Both Bisagni and Carpinella were not injured.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks, Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.