Mother and son arrested on manslaughter charges in death of man’s wife

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut mother and son are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly failing to provide emergency care to the man’s wife who died at the apartment they all shared.

Authorities say 43-year-old Hector Lopez and 60-year-old Mercedes Martinez, both Stamford residents, face manslaughter charges. Martinez also faces evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges, while Lopez faces witness tampering charges.

An initial investigation concluded the woman was unconscious from a possible overdose. Lopez and Martinez “were aware of her condition and failed to provide emergency care,” police said.

Stamford Captain Richard Conklin said it appeared she had suffered an assault in an interview with WTIC-AM 1080.

Lopez and Martinez are both being held on a $1 million bond.

“It is our hope that these arrests give some sense of closure to a grieving family,” police said.

Martinez’s lawyer said he thinks the charges are a “real stretch.” A message was left Friday with Lopez’s lawyer.

