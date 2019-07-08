TRENCH COLLAPSE: A man was rescued after being buried in a trench collapse in New Jersey. We have the latest. Plus, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is accused of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. John Muller has these stories and more.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein due in court Monday
-
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to be charged with sex trafficking
-
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested, accused of sex trafficking minors: sources
-
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
-
Midday with Muller: Teen dies after being stabbed in Brooklyn; NJ BoyScout sex abuse survivor speaks out
-
-
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
Midday with Muller: 15-year-old in custody faces murder charges in Yonkers teen’s death
-
Midday with Muller: 2 stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhattan worker critically injured
-
Midday with Muller: Drug trafficking bust, Mayor de Blasio gets first union endorsement, PIX11 Morning News turns 19!
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
-
Midday with Muller: Times Square plot; West Point cadet killed in crash
-
Midday with Muller: Massive fire in Paterson displaces 51 residents; Gunfire in Brooklyn caught on camera
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants