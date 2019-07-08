Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking

TRENCH COLLAPSE: A man was rescued after being buried in a trench collapse in New Jersey. We have the latest. Plus, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is accused of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. John Muller has these stories and more.

