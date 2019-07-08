Man, woman steal refrigerator and washer from Bronx building

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man and woman that they say stole a refrigerator ad washing machine from a commercial building Saturday night.

It happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1181 Sherman Avenue in the Bronx. Police say the man and woman entered the building through the side door, and removed the often-heavy appliances using a hand truck.

The man was seen wearing a baseball cap, a black tank top and black pants. The woman was wearing a blue and red shirt and gray sweat pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).