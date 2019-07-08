Man, woman steal refrigerator and washer from Bronx building

Posted 7:09 AM, July 8, 2019, by

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man and woman that they say stole a refrigerator ad washing machine from a commercial building Saturday night.

Police say this couple stole a washer and refrigerator from a building in the Bronx.

It happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1181 Sherman Avenue in the Bronx. Police say the man and woman entered the building through the side door, and removed the often-heavy appliances using a hand truck.

The man was seen wearing a baseball cap, a black tank top and black pants. The woman was wearing a blue and red shirt and gray sweat pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.