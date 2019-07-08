Man repeatedly stabbed on Brooklyn street dies at hospital

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police found him with stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen on the ground outside a Lefferts Place building near Classon Avenue, officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed the injured man to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any images or descriptions of the attacker.

The NYPD has not yet released the victim’s name.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).