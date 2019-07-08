Man beaten during knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A man was beaten during a knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn, video released by police on Monday shows.

The incident occurred when the 56-year-old victim was walking in the rear of a residential building near Strickland Avenue and Avenue V in Brooklyn on June 15 around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The assailant can be seen in surveillance footage stepping out from between two parked cars while displaying a knife and demanding, "Give me your money," according to the NYPD.

The robber then allegedly threw the victim to the ground, repeatedly struck the victim in the face, and forcibly removed his LG phone and wallet, which contained $130, police said. He then fled the area.

The victim sustained bruising to his face, but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The attacker is described as a 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds; last seen wearing black pants, a black knit cap, white T-shirt with a picture on the front, white sneakers and white gloves.

