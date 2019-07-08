Charcoal caused death of woman, 3 children in car in upstate New York murder-suicide: prosecutor

SYRACUSE, N.Y.  — A prosecutor says a burning charcoal grill caused the deaths of a woman and three children whose bodies were found in a car in upstate New York.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick tells the Syracuse Post-Standard the apparent murder-suicide was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from charcoal burning in the car’s trunk. Fitzpatrick says the children were 3, 7 and 8 years old.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the driver of a tow truck called to remove an overdue ride-share car from a driveway Sunday afternoon discovered the dead woman and children inside and called 911.

Names of the victims have not been released.

