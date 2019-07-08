An honor guard member’s shoelaces became untied during a parade. Then this 10-year-old boy leaped into action

It’s not the best look for a member of an honor guard to have untied shoes. Thankfully for one honor guard member in Texas last week, a 10-year-old boy was looking out for him.

Wendy Collins Smith took a picture of the heartwarming moment the 10-year-old child, only ID’d as Josh, hopped into a Fourth of July parade to tie the shoelaces of the honor guard member from the Arlington Police Department. She posted the photo on Facebook.

“I happened to take a pic and then realized what was going on and zoomed in some,” Smith told CNN. “I’m just excited that I was a very small part of a really cool moment. As a friend said, ‘THIS is my America! We need more of his type in the world!’ ”

The photo was also tweeted out by the head of the Arlington police.

“At the start of the 4th of July Parade this young man ran out to help one of our Honor Guard members whose shoe came untied,” Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said in the tweet. “Thank you Josh! We should all be so kind. I have a Chief Challenge coin for you.”

No word yet on whether Josh has opted to swing by and pick up that coin.