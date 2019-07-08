2 arrested after death of kidnapped grandson of NJ official

CAMDEN, N.J. — A second person has been arrested following the kidnapping of a New Jersey city councilman’s grandson who was found dead after a ransom demand, but that person isn’t charged with the kidnapping.

Officials say 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III was found dead of asphyxiation in a Camden home last week, a few hours after 32-year-old Brandon Beverly was charged with kidnapping.

Prosecutors have said that a witness alleges that Beverly said he had kidnapping accomplices, but Nj.com reports that the 22-year-old man arrested Friday is charged in a robbery that allegedly obtained the cellphone used to send the random demand.

The charges against Beverly were upgraded to first-degree murder after discovery of the body.

A vigil was held Sunday for Jenkins, whose grandfather is Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr.

