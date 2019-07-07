Woman who runs animal rescue nearly scammed by person claiming to be Powerball winner

Portage, WI (WDJT ) — A Wisconsin woman came close to being scammed by someone claiming to be the Powerball jackpot winner.

Now, she’s speaking out.

Shirley Hoel operates an animal rescue in Portage and she was in need of some financial help.

She came across what she thought was the number of the West Allis Powerball winner Manuel Franco.

It ended up being a scammer who asked her for things like iTunes gift cards and cash.

The Better Business Bureau says Hoel’s situation isn’t that uncommon.

“The bottom line is to never pay money to get money. Never pay money in an untraceable method or to a stranger and lastly — if it sounds too good to be true, it is.”

The BBB says to never give money to a stranger by wire transfer or gift cards because you will most likely never see your money again.

If you’re contacted by someone asking for money, always check with someone else before giving them money.