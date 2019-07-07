Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at New Jersey campground

ELMER, N.J.  — State police say a falling tree branch killed a 3-year-old girl at a New Jersey campground.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campground at Tall Pines in Elmer.

Police say the girl was inside a tent at the campground when she was hit by the branch. She was taken to Inspira Medical Center Elmer, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name wasn’t immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

Strong storms were passing through the state on that day, but it’s unclear whether the weather played a part in the accident.

