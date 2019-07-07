Man seriously injured in Bronx police-involved shooting

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was seriously injured in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Sunday night, officials confirmed.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln from West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in serious condition.
Calls to 911 for the shooting came in just before 7 p.m.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Identifying information is not yet available for the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
