Man seriously injured in Bronx police-involved shooting

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was seriously injured in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Sunday night, officials confirmed.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln from West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in serious condition.

Calls to 911 for the shooting came in just before 7 p.m.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Identifying information is not yet available for the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.