Pedestrian killed in 2 car collision in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating a two car collision that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say two cars were heading south at 128th Street at Frederick Douglass Boulevard when they collided and struck a pedestrian just before 2 p.m.

“I saw the black Honda come into contact with the Infiniti and the guy went up on the Infinity,” Dameon Jones, an eyewitness, told PIX11 News. “He was on a push scooter."

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness John Smith saw the accident after he left church.

“His leg was twisted one way, his body the other way,” John Smith, an eyewitness, told PIX11 News. “He died on impact."

The two drivers were taken to the hospital because of their injuries. Officers took measurements and interviewed people at the scene all afternoon.

Police have yet to say if either driver will be charged and they have not released the victim’s name.

“I mourn for the pedestrian," Jones told PIX11 News. “I just wish people would be more cautious how they drive."