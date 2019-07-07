NYC to hold ticker-tape parade for Women’s National Team following World Cup win

NEW YORK — New York City will throw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the US Women’s National Team following their World Cup win against the Netherlands.

The US team will be honored with a parade along the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m., Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes #OneNationOneTeam”

In the past, popes, kings, queen, astronauts, and veterans have received similar treatment. For the thousands of fans and spectators that lined the way, they were witnessing history.

The Women’s National Team was honored in 2015 with a ticker tape-parade for their World Cup win. It was the first time a ticker-tape parade honored a woman’s sports team.

The United States won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. captain who grabbed world-wide attention on and off the field, scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

Fans, many dressed in red, white and blue, chanted “Equal Pay!” at the final whistle, a reminder players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March claiming gender discrimination.