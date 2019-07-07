Martin Charnin, lyricist and original director of ‘Annie,’ dead at 84

NEW YORK — Martin Charnin, lyricist and original director of “Annie,” died at 84, days after suffering a minor heart attack.

His daughter announced his death on Instagram Sunday, remembering his strength and “very full life.”

“He loved and lived his best! He was the best father we could have ever imagined,” she wrote.

Charnin made his Broadway debut as a Jet in the original “West Side Story,” playing the role for over 1,000 performances on Broadway and on the road. He went on to write music and lyrics for several off-Broadway and Broadway shows, eventually winning a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit “Annie” in 1977.

Charnin is survived by his wife, his two children and three grandchildren.