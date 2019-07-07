Martin Charnin, lyricist and original director of ‘Annie,’ dead at 84

NEW YORK — Martin Charnin, lyricist and original director of “Annie,” died at 84, days after suffering a minor heart attack.
His daughter announced his death on Instagram Sunday, remembering his strength and “very full life.”
“He loved and lived his best! He was the best father we could have ever imagined,” she wrote.
Our father passed away. Martin Charnin lived a very full life. He was watching Family Feud at the end, laughing with Shelly in bed at the hospital. He suffered a minor heart attack on the 3rd and tried to hold on for all us. His strength was astounding. He’s in a painless place, now. Probably looking for Cole Porter and Ira Gershwin. We adored Daddy and not fully accepting it yet. He loved and lived his best! He was the best father we could have ever imagined. He is survived by his wife, all of his kids and his three grandchildren, several dogs, cats and a kid with no pupils. And as loving as he was has kept all of us completely directionless. Which way do we go Daddy? Damn. But like he said and as corny as this sounds…the sun’ll will come out tomorrow. Rest In Peace, Daddy. We love you. #martincharnin
Charnin made his Broadway debut as a Jet in the original “West Side Story,” playing the role for over 1,000 performances on Broadway and on the road. He went on to write music and lyrics for several off-Broadway and Broadway shows, eventually winning a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit “Annie” in 1977.
Charnin is survived by his wife, his two children and three grandchildren.