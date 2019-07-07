FDNY paramedic missing from Queens home

Posted 8:53 PM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54PM, July 7, 2019

FLUSHING, Queens — An FDNY paramedic has been missing for several days, officials said Sunday.

An FDNY paramedic was reported missing July 5. Jesan Michael Avila-Hyde was last seen in Flushing. (FDNY)

Jesan Michael Avila-Hyde, 39, was last seen at his Flushing home on 137th Street near 32nd Avenue on Friday around 2 p.m., police said.

Avila-Hyde, who works out of EMS Station 31 in Brooklyn, was last seen wearing blue work pants, a grey shirt and a grey hoodie, according to the FDNY.

The NYPD and the FDNY have both asked for help finding him. He’s about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

If you have any information, please notify the NYPD 109th Precinct at 718-321-2254 or call the FDNY at 718-999-7900

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.