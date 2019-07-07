FDNY paramedic missing from Queens home

FLUSHING, Queens — An FDNY paramedic has been missing for several days, officials said Sunday.

Jesan Michael Avila-Hyde, 39, was last seen at his Flushing home on 137th Street near 32nd Avenue on Friday around 2 p.m., police said.

Avila-Hyde, who works out of EMS Station 31 in Brooklyn, was last seen wearing blue work pants, a grey shirt and a grey hoodie, according to the FDNY.

The NYPD and the FDNY have both asked for help finding him. He’s about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

If you have any information, please notify the NYPD 109th Precinct at 718-321-2254 or call the FDNY at 718-999-7900

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).