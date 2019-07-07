2 people injured in drive-by shooting on Long Island

Posted 8:36 AM, July 7, 2019, by

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Long Island Saturday night.

A large group of people attended a party in the vicinity of Parkview and Grandview drives in Shirley.

As partygoers were on both the front lawn and the roadway in front of the residence, a vehicle driving by fired shots in their direction around 11:30 p.m., police said.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said.

They were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle from which shots were fired was described to be a newer model, light-colored, Nissan four-door sedan.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.