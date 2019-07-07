2 people injured in drive-by shooting on Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Long Island Saturday night.

A large group of people attended a party in the vicinity of Parkview and Grandview drives in Shirley.

As partygoers were on both the front lawn and the roadway in front of the residence, a vehicle driving by fired shots in their direction around 11:30 p.m., police said.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said.

They were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle from which shots were fired was described to be a newer model, light-colored, Nissan four-door sedan.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.