HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots at two people while he was riding a bike in Manhattan Saturday night.

Two men were sitting on a park bench along Central Park North near Fifth Avenue around 11:50 p.m., police said.

According to authorities, they were then shot by a man riding a bicycle.

The victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for their injuries.

It was not immediately known if the shooter and the victims knew each other.