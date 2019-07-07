2 dead, 2 injured in Hackensack crash

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Two people were killed and two others were injured when vehicles collided in New Jersey Saturday.

Two vehicles collided in the vicinity of Hackensack Avenue at Terhune Place in Hackensack around 7 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The crash killed the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other vehicle, authorities said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Two others were injured and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.