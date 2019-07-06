Tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, NJ: NWS

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, NJ on Saturday.

The event happened at 2:07 p.m. in Burlington County with estimated maximum wind speed at 70 mph.

Here are the details for the confirmed landspout tornado that occurred this afternoon over Mount Laurel Township, NJ in Burlington County. https://t.co/Jdj4K68ZS5 #NJwx pic.twitter.com/XI1Ztboh8H — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 6, 2019

Here’s the report from the NWS:

A brief landspout tornado occurred in Mount Laurel Township in Burlington County, New Jersey. Surveillance video showed the

tornado touching down in a commercial warehouse parking lot. The tornado moved across the parking lot, overturning one car. The

tornado then passed over the adjoining warehouse building where it caused minor roof damage. Portions of roof material were pulled

back causing the roof to bow. Two air conditioning units were torn off the roof. Ceiling tiles were also dislodged throughout the

interior of the building. The tornado then quickly dissipated before impacting any other objects. Thankfully, no injuries or

fatalities occurred during this event.

Video shows the severe weather in Mount Laurel, posted by onlookers and the fire department.