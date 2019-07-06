Teenager arrested for sexual incidents involving 10-year-old, 70-year-old

NASSAU COUNTY — A teenager has been arrested in two separate sexually related incidents, one involving a 10-year-old male victim, and another involving a 70-year-old female victim.

A 10-year-old boy in Hicksville told his parents, and later Nassau County police, that while he was walking along Gables Drive, a man driving by got his attention and made sexual advances toward him, according to police.

Police identified the man as Petar Dunat, 18, of Bethpage.

Dunat was arrested on June 27 for a separate incident in Hicksville, where police say he touched himself inappropriately in his car while asking a 70-year-old woman for directions.

He was arrested and charged with Public Lewdness and was previously arraigned. The new incident comes with charges of endangering the welfare of a child.