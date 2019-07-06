Police officer on motorcycle struck while on patrol

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Nassau County police officer continues to recover at the hospital after he was struck while riding his motorcycle Saturday.

Police say the officer was on patrol when he when the incident happened Saturday morning.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President identified of the officer as George Day.

“We are praying for the full recovery of Nassau County Police Officer George Day who was struck by a vehicle while on patrol on his motorcycle today. Nassau County police officers put their lives on the line every single day in order to protect the residents of Nassau County. This is a reminder of the danger that our officers face every day while in the line of duty.”