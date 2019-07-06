Man sought for assaulting, robbing construction worker in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLISWOOD, Queens — Police are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a construction worker while he was on the job.

The 48-year-old man was working at a construction site along Palermo and 193 streets in Holliswood Monday afternoon when he was punched in the face.

The alleged attacker took the victim’s phone and fled the scene, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.

Video surveillance shows the alleged attacker at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).