Man shot in the stomach in Harlem; gunman sought

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man seen on surveillance video shooting another man in the stomach in Harlem early Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was standing with a group of people outside a building on West 123rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard when a man walked up to the group around 4 a.m, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a struggle between the victim and the attacker before the victim was shot in the abdomen.

Both parties fled the scene.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem for his injuries.

The alleged gunman was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white t-shirt and track pants.

