Man fatally shot during dispute at house party on Long Island

MEDFORD, N.Y. — A Long Island house party took a wrong turn when a fight broke out, leaving one man shot to death.

The dispute broke out at the house and spilled into the street in the vicinity of Cedar and West lanes in Medford around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday, police said.

During the dispute, one man was shot and pronounced dead.

His identity was not immediately released.

Another man was stabbed, cops said. He was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating.