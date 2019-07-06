Major delays on J trains due to smoking tracks at Canal Street

Posted 4:12 PM, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, July 6, 2019

NEW YORK — Commuters expecting to take the J train Saturday should expect significant delays, according to the MTA.

Firefighters say they received the call for smoking tracks at the Canal Street station at around 3:37 p.m.

The MTA says J trains will not stop at Canal Street in either direction.

Manhattan-bound J trains will end at Delancey St.-Essex St.

Southbound N and Q trains are arriving on the upper level at Canal Street and making local R train stops from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue.

 

