Major delays on J trains due to smoking tracks at Canal Street

NEW YORK — Commuters expecting to take the J train Saturday should expect significant delays, according to the MTA.
Firefighters say they received the call for smoking tracks at the Canal Street station at around 3:37 p.m.
The MTA says J trains will not stop at Canal Street in either direction.
Manhattan-bound J trains will end at Delancey St.-Essex St.
Southbound N and Q trains are arriving on the upper level at Canal Street and making local R train stops from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue.
