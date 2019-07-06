Heavy rain, flash flooding threaten tri-state region

NEW YORK — Planning to start your weekend outdoors? Keep your umbrellas handy.

Saturday starts off sunny, hot and hazy, with temperatures near 90 degrees, but that will make way for the threat of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The chance of thunderstorms could develop early Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for parts of southeast New York as isolated, strong to severe storms could come with damaging winds and may cause flooding in certain areas.

A cold front is expected to push through by Saturday night, making Sunday more pleasant and dry.

It may start off cloudy, but humidity and temperatures will drop.

The pleasant and dry conditions continue heading into early next week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs gradually climbing through the 80s. We may hit 90 by Wednesday, but thunderstorms develop on Thursday keeping us in the low to mid 80s.