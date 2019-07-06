Con Edison customers asked to conserve energy amid voltage reduction, repairs

NEW YORK — Nearly 10,000 Con Edison customers will experience reduced voltage and are being asked to conserve energy as crews repair equipment, the energy company said Saturday.

The area extends from East 62nd Street, to the east by the East River, to the south by East 56th Street and to the west by Lexington Avenue. It includes the Midtown East and East Side neighborhoods. The area also includes Roosevelt Island. Con Edison says the area includes 9,600 customers.

The company has reduced voltage by 8 percent to the area. This is done as a precaution to protect equipment while crews make repairs, the company said.

Con Edison has asked customers in the area not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, microwaves and, if not needed for health or medical reasons, air conditioners, until the equipment problems are resolved. Customers should also turn off lights, televisions and computers that are not needed.

The voltage reduction also covers an area bounded by East 52nd Street on the north, Park Avenue on the east, 44th Street on the south and 5th Avenue on the west. But the company is not asking customers in this area, which covers a portion of the Midtown East neighborhood, to conserve.