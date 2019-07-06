‘Burberry bandit’ at it again? Police search for suspect after seven new bank robberies

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police are searching for a man in connection with a string of bank robberies in Midtown Manhattan, just months after he was released from prison.

Cornell Neilly, 38, was once known as the Burberry bandit, wearing expensive designer shirts while robbing banks.

Neilly was busted in 2012 for a string of 14 bank heists.

Now, just seven months after his release from prison, police say he’s now wanted in connection with seven bank robberies in the past two weeks.

Authorities say so far, he’s pocketed more than $10,000.