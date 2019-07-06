An American guide to watching the 2019 Women’s World Cup final

Ready to watch the United States take on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final?

Passionate Yanks from sea to shining sea are understandably psyched. After all, it is Independence Day weekend.

And a US win isn’t without precedent. The US women’s national soccer team has previously won the cup three times (more than any other country.)

But something feels even more special this time around…

Not only has the US team had a tremendous run, but it has courted controversy all along the way. From merciless takedowns to political jabs and even wild celebrations, the woman have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are Europe’s reigning champs. And they’re planning a fight for the ages.

What will happen? You’ll have to tune in on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET to find out. Here are some suggestions on how to watch the showdown:

If you’re feeling social…

Sports bars are the way to go. Any pub, ale house, dive bar, saloon, speakeasy or tavern will also do.

Basically, any establishment that serves alcohol and has a TV will probably be showing the match, and many are even hosting watch parties.

For an official watch party, check out this list of events published by US Soccer. There’s a good chance you’ll find one near you.

If your city has a Major League Soccer team, many — like LA Galaxy, Atlanta United and San Jose Earthquakes — are hosting watch parties in their stadiums.

In some cases, you’ll have to buy a ticket. But you’ll get the full stadium experience every time the US Women’s national soccer team scores.

If you want to be outside…

Many cities — including Boston and San Francisco — are hosting free watch parties in community plazas and public parks.

Just bring a towel or a lawn chair, find a good spot, and plop yourself down to enjoy the match on a big screen. Don’t forget to pack sunblock and lots of snacks.

If you’re feeling a bit more cultured, check with your local museum to see if it’s hosting an event. For example, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is hosting a viewing party, and even serving light refreshments.

A post-match art show? Count us in!

If you’re a homebody…

You don’t need to leave your house — or even put on pants — to watch the final match.

The event will be televised live on Fox, FS1 and FS2.

Cord cutters (hipsters without cable) can stream it on their Smart TVs through Hulu Live or fuboTV.

In fact, anyone with a screen and WiFi should be in good shape using SlingTV.

Otherwise… maybe try the radio?

If you just want the highlights …

We get it. Soccer isn’t for everyone. But you should at least watch the highlights to keep up with water cooler talk at work on Monday.

For that, tune in to CNN and Bleacher Report, where you can stay atop of all the mind-blowing goals, viral celebrations and other buzzy moments.