2 passengers, including 17-year-old girl, killed in NJ crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — An early morning crash in New Jersey left two people dead, including a 17-year-old girl, and two others injured, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday along Englishtown Road, near the New Jersey Central Power and Light Company, in Old Bridge, authorities said.

Investigators determined the driver of an Acura crashed into the rear of a pickup truck near the intersection of West Greystone Road.

Two female passengers, including the teen, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.