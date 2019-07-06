2 men shot with BB gun in Lower East Side: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – Two men were shot with a BB gun in Manhattan Saturday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Pitt and Rivington streets in the Lower East Side around 10 a.m., police said.

One of the two men injured is an employee of the Department of Sanitation, according to a PIX11 photojournalist on scene.

Police tape is seen wrapped along Department of Sanitation garbage truck and several police-marked vehicles.

Police are on scene investigating the incident.