The benefits of Pilates

FLATIRON DISTRICT — Many people will hit the beach this summer and they want to look their best in their bathing suit.

We may have the key exercise that will firm you up for the summer and change your life for the better. There's no weights and no jumping.

Celebrities like Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and David Beckham have been doing it for years to look and feel their best. It's pilates.

We headed to BK Pilates in the Flatiron District to find out why it’s so good for you. There are so many benefits of the exercise from balance to core strength, and flexibility to improved posture.

You get leaner, longer muscles, you elongate your body and create more space between each vertebra and it's great for all ages from 8 to 80 and beyond.