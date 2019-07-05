Search for cause of Route 495 crash continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. — People who witnessed the accident on Route 495 that injured 12 and shut down the Lincoln Tunnel for hours say they saw 53-year-old Union City garbage truck driver Eulalio Diaz trying to literally stand on the brakes to get control of the garbage truck.

The truck went over an overpass and fell onto the westbound lanes of Route 495 and did not land on any vehicles. Diaz reportedly saying he did everything he could do to try and stop the vehicle and not hurt anyone.

Union City municipal officials say that the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, one the office has already said would be a "long" investigation.

One of Diaz's fellow truck drivers say he is a good guy and did everything he could to prevent further damage.