Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND — What's summer without a trip to Coney Island?

Coney Island is known for the New York Aquarium, Luna Park and of course, the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest.

PIX11's Jill Nicolini had the chance to ride the racetrack at Luna Park, hang out with penguins and grab a bite to eat from Tom's Rooftop Restaurant before visiting the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Aquarium and taking on the Soarin' Eagle during this week's Field Trip Friday!