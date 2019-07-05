One person dead in South Orange house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey — One person died early Friday morning in a house fire on Ward Place in South Orange, according to authorities.

Firefighters got the call at 2:39 a.m., and had the fire under control by around 7 a.m.

Essex County prosecutors say the person was pronounced dead inside the home, though they've yet to identify the victim.

Investigators, including K-9 unit, have been on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. The prosecutor's office said a cause was not yet known.