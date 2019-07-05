NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting at Whole Foods

Posted 6:33 AM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, July 5, 2019

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — “New York’s Finest” lives up to their name.

A woman was held by security at the Union Square Whole Foods after she was caught allegedly shoplifting.

When NYPD officers showed up, instead of taking the woman into custody, they paid for her food.

Twitter user Paul Bozymowski captured the moment and posted it online.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan acknowledged the officers’ actions who “quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need,” and thanked Bozymowski “for highlighting the often unnoticed.”

