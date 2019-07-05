NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia honored 2 years after her death

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — It has been two years since NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia was fatally shot while on duty in the Bronx.

A vigil followed by a plaque and mural unveiling was held Friday outside the 46th Precinct, where the mother of three worked.

The vigil began with prayers remembering Familia and sending their prayers for the 46th Precinct.

During the vigil, Police Commissioner James O’Neill reiterated the fact that Familia will “always be a part of our NYPD family” and everyone should move forward continuing Familia’s work.

“Think about how she lived and how she cared for her kids, her friends and the members of the 4-6 [precinct],” he said.

Familia’s children; Genesis Villela, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, were present at the vigil and remembered their mother’s love of being a cop and how much she loved the NYPD.

Villela recalled the last moment she saw her mother, and embracing while saying ‘I love you’ to each other.

“I think she and I knew that she was making a difference, even if it was really small,” she said.

“She felt like being a police officer was her true calling. I truly believe that.”

On July 5, 2017, Familia was sitting in an RV-style police command post just after midnight when she was shot and killed by Alexander Bonds. She was 48 years old.

The gunman was later fatally shot by police.

Last year, Familia was honored with a street co-naming. The department’s 46th Precinct is now dedicated to her.

Miosotis’ children; Genesis Villela, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega; were gifted a fully furnished home Dec. 2017. Donors collectively contributed nearly $900,000 in order to pay for the home.