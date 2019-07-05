Midday with Muller: fatal South Orange fire, K-pop convention

FATAL FIRE IN SOUTH ORANGE: At least one person is dead from a fire in South Orange, NJ. Christie Duffy is live with the latest. Plus, we celebrate an international sensation at KCON, a K-pop convention happening this weekend. Join Shirley Chan in for John with the PIX11 Midday News.

