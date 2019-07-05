Man steals iPhone in NJ, posts strange selfie on victim’s Instagram account: police

KEARNY, N.J. — A man is wanted by police for allegedly stealing an iPhone and then posting a bizarre selfie on victim’s Instagram story, police said Wednesday.

The victim reported his cellphone had been stolen to the Kearny police on May 16 and that shortly after the theft the alleged thief posted a photo of himself on the victim’s Instagram story using the stolen iPhone.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest in this photograph is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective bureau by e-mailing us at tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833). All tips will remain confidential.