Man steals iPhone in NJ, posts strange selfie on victim’s Instagram account: police

Posted 1:30 PM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, July 5, 2019

KEARNY, N.J. — A man is wanted by police for allegedly stealing an iPhone and then posting a bizarre selfie on victim’s Instagram story, police said Wednesday.

Photo of the man wanted for allegedly stealing a man’s cellphone.

The victim reported his cellphone had been stolen to the Kearny police on May 16 and that shortly after the theft the alleged thief posted a photo of himself on the victim’s Instagram story using the stolen iPhone.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest in this photograph is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective bureau by e-mailing us at tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833). All tips will remain confidential.

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.