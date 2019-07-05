4 injured in Brooklyn shooting; person of interest being questioned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Friday.

It happened on Elton Street near Sutter Avenue in East New York just after midnight, police said.

Three men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds. A 30-year-old man They are in stable condition, police said.

All victims live in the neighborhood, cops said. It is not immediately known if they were bystanders or the intended targets.

According to authorities, a man was taken into custody after he was seen fleeing the scene. His connection to the incident was not immediately disclosed.

The incident occurred just one block away from the NYPD's 75th precinct.