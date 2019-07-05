Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Southern California less than one day after 6.4 quake

CALIFORNIA — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was felt throughout Southern California early Friday morning, PIX11 sister station KTLA reported.

The quake struck just after 4 a.m. local time and centered about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, roughly 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said all 106 fire station districts are out conducting strategic surveys, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury in the city.

#earthquakemode A reported M5.0 earthquake just occurred in the same region as yesterday 16KM W of Searles Valley, CA. #LAFD is entering the earthquake mode and will conduct survey's of all 106 local fire station districts — LAFD (@LAFD) July 5, 2019

This quake comes less than 24 hours after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the region on 4th of July, followed by more than 220 aftershocks, according to the Southern California Seismic Network and USGS.

Thursday’s earthquake was the largest to hit Southern California in nearly 20 years, when a magnitude 7.1 quake struck the Hector Mine area, nearly 50 miles east-southeast of Barstow, in October 1999, according to PIX11 sister station KTLA.

And it was the second largest in the region since the catastrophic 6.6 Northridge quake devastated the region in 1994, killing dozens of people and causing billions of dollars in damages, says KTLA.