K-pop culture on display at KCON 2019 NY

PIX11's Katie Corrado stopped by the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to see what KCON is all about and learns some dance moves from famous K-pop band ATEEZ.

KCON is this weekend at the Javits Center and MSG. KCON was founded back in 2012 in LA and has since expanded globally to places like Australia, Mexico, Japan and Abu Dhabi. This is fourth year in a row that NYC has hosted the convention. KCON consists of workshops, panel discussions and concerts.

ATEEZ which stands for "A TEEnager Z," is a boy group formed by KQ Entertainment. ATEEZ is composed of 8 members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. ATEEZ made their debut back in October of 2018 and has taken the world by storm.

Back in January, ATEEZ announced their first word tour after the release of their second EP album. The tour consisted of 15 sold out shows across Europe and North America. The group released their third EP album back in June with tile tracks, "WAVE" and " ILLUSION.

For more info on KCON visit their website KCONUSA.com.